Theodore William "Bill" Smith

CROWN POINT, IN - Theodore William "Bill" Smith, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home. Bill is survived his wife, Joan (nee Markstrom); daughters: Kathy Scott of Hebron, IN and Laura Smith of Crown Point; granddaughter, Angelynn (Edward) Barton; sister, Marcia Haberlin of Lowell, IN; and daughter-in-law, Karen (nee Lynn) Smith. Bill was preceded in death by his parents: Orval and Pearl (nee Stroup) Smith of Kersey, IN; son, Ted Smith Jr.; and son-in-law, Charles Scott.

Bill was a 59-year member electrician with IBEW Local 697 Electrical Union. He was an Elder and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point, volunteering with the Jolly Bakers and a member of the Teepee Toters Camping Club. He enjoyed fishing with his brother-in-law, George, camping, traveling with his wife and children, and playing cards with his friends. Bill also liked to take on remodeling projects at home and for family. He was an airplane and engine mechanic in the Army Airforce 9th Reconnaissance Squadron, serving in Japan and Korea and then the Air Force Reserve.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREAMTION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 5:00 PM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

