1/1
Theodosia "Teddy" Siwinski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodosia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Theodosia "Teddy" Siwinski

CROMWELL, IN - Theodosia "Teddy" Siwinski, age 88, of Cromwell, IN passed away on August 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born on January 21, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Joseph & Irene (Jaworski) Orzechowski. She was a Secretery for Solo Cup in Chicago, IL and lived in the Chicago area for many years before moving to Cromwell. She was a longtime member of St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church.

Teddy is survived by her four daughters: Mary Elizabeth Knight of Cromwell, Catherine Mary (Mark) Campbell of Syracuse, Victoria Irene (Lanny) Hays of Cromwell, and Susan Marie (Paul) Carlson of Noblesville; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband, Chester in 2001. She was also preceded by two grandchildren and her five siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM-Noon at which time there will be a Rosary. Burial will immediately follow at the Syracuse Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or to the Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved