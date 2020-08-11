Theodosia "Teddy" Siwinski

CROMWELL, IN - Theodosia "Teddy" Siwinski, age 88, of Cromwell, IN passed away on August 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born on January 21, 1932 in Detroit, MI to Joseph & Irene (Jaworski) Orzechowski. She was a Secretery for Solo Cup in Chicago, IL and lived in the Chicago area for many years before moving to Cromwell. She was a longtime member of St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church.

Teddy is survived by her four daughters: Mary Elizabeth Knight of Cromwell, Catherine Mary (Mark) Campbell of Syracuse, Victoria Irene (Lanny) Hays of Cromwell, and Susan Marie (Paul) Carlson of Noblesville; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded by her husband, Chester in 2001. She was also preceded by two grandchildren and her five siblings.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 11:00 AM-Noon at which time there will be a Rosary. Burial will immediately follow at the Syracuse Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, or to the Diabetes Association.