Theresa K. Osborne(nee Jones)

HAMMOND, IN - Theresa K. Osborne, age 52 of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She is survived by her beloved husband of 25 years, John H. Osborne; three children: James Moss "estranged", Angel Moss and Nancy Moss; five grandchildren: Brianna Barron, Heaven Reynolds, Nevaeh Moss, Layla and Liam Vibanco; siblings: Brenda Thomas, Erica Jones, Thomas, William, Robert and Michael Jones; many nieces, nephews and good friends. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Nancy Jones; sisters: Veronica Scott and Georgia Tolier.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Dan Nichols, minister officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Theresa was born in Chicago but has lived most her life in the Calumet area. She attended Clark High School. Theresa worked in house keeping for the Hammond Elderly Apartments. She also was a bartender at various establishments in the region and was an auxiliary member of the American Legion Post 232. Theresa enjoyed caring for, and spending time with her family.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated. For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600 or visit us at www.bockenfunerals.com.