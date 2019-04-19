Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa Lynn (Burmistrz) Calinski.

Theresa Lynn Calinski (nee Burmistrz)

WHITING, IN - Theresa Lynn Calinski (nee Burmistrz), 62 of Whiting, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Calinski who passed away November 6, 2018; loving mother of Jason (Felicia Walker) Soto and Jennifer (Theodore Napierkowski) Calinski; cherished step-mother of Sheila Witak, Sharyn Calinski, Shelly (Steven Batista) Calinski, Sherry (Milo) Montgomery and Stephanie Calinski; adoring grandma of Angelica, Clifford, Macayla, Ardyn, Emma, Liam, Kaelyn, Christian and Mila; dearest sister of Paul Bolzan and Debra (Chip May) Holland; dear sister-in-law of Robert Calinski, Jr.; dear friends, Cindy and Timothy Normanson; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00p.m. to time of services.

Theresa Lynn Calinski was born on October 16, 1956 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry and Paticia (Finlon) Burmistrz. She was a graduate of Bowen High School, Class of 1974 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was devoted to the Girl Scouts of America and was troop leader of the Calumet Council Troop #10088 for many years. She was also active with "Bark in the Park", the 2nd Chance for Pets Network. Devoted to her family, Lynn will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Girl Scouts of America, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.