Theresa S. (Stojak) Florek (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Florian Church
13145 S Houston Ave
Chicago, IN
Obituary
Theresa S. Florek (nee Stojak)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Theresa S. Florek (nee Stojak), age 94, late of Hegewisch, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Porwit and the late Chester J. Florek. Loving mother of Mary Ann (Michael) Bednarz and Thomas (Margaret) Florek. Precious grandmother of Daniel, Nicole (Michael), Christopher (Jennifer) and Brian. Proud great grandmother of Calvin, Emilia, Brody and Charlotte. Kind sister of Victoria Stojak and Frank (Jean) Stojak. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her angelic caretakers: Jadwiga and Josephina. Theresa was a proud member of the Daughters of Isabella and the St. Florian Ladies Rosary Sodality.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Theresa can be sent to: , PO Box 9601, Washington DC 20090-6011 or a .

Funeral Services 9:30 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 8, 2020
