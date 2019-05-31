Theresa V. Pawelko

MUNSTER, IN - Theresa V. Pawelko, 86, of Munster, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Michele Miller; sons, Scott and Chuck (Bridgett) Pawelko; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; sister, Victoria Zurawski. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; sons, James and Jeffrey Pawelko; ten siblings.

Visitation will be on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Monday from 9:30-10:00 a.m. at the church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, Munster, IN. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Theresa was a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church and volunteered for many years with the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was devoted to her family, and always thought of others first. www.kishfuneralhome.net