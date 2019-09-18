Therese Ann Petersen (nee Marcinko)

BEECHER, IL - Therese Ann Petersen (nee Marcinko), age 87, of Beecher, IL, formerly of Dyer, IN passed away September 14, 2019. She is survived by her loving children: Kathryn (Alex) Rago, Robert Petersen Jr. and Dave (Julie) Petersen; seven adored grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Therese was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert and son Thomas.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248-155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Friday, September 20, 2019 directly at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 768 Lincoln Avenue, Calumet City, IL 60409 for a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vitas Community Connection (Chicago South) http://vitascommunity connection.org are appreciated.

