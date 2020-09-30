1/
Therese (Beyer) Costa
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Therese's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Therese Costa

WENTZVILLE, MO - Therese (Beyer) Costa, 56, of Wentzville, Missouri, formerly of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Therese is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kyle, and her sons: Matthew (Katie) and Michael (Danielle Moors); and step-grandsons: Riley and Aiden. She is also survived by her sisters: Karen Beyer and Sharon (Jerry) Duracz; and her step-mother Dolores Beyer. Therese is also survived by her mother-in-law, Bernadette "Bobbi" (late Lou) Costa; step-sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Mary Beyer and her sister Ann Leyva. The family sends special thanks to Diane Steward and her family for their loving care of Therese through her illness.

Therese had an infectious smile and was accomplished in business and as a science teacher. She was a gifted athlete excelling in swimming and volleyball. She loved her family and was a devoted Hockey Mom.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at Old Town Smokehouse, 2 E. Main St., Wentzville. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Casimir Church in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you plant a tree in a special place that will remind you of the ones you love. Local arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Old Town Smokehouse
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN 46327
(219) 931-2800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved