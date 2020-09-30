Therese Costa

WENTZVILLE, MO - Therese (Beyer) Costa, 56, of Wentzville, Missouri, formerly of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Therese is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Kyle, and her sons: Matthew (Katie) and Michael (Danielle Moors); and step-grandsons: Riley and Aiden. She is also survived by her sisters: Karen Beyer and Sharon (Jerry) Duracz; and her step-mother Dolores Beyer. Therese is also survived by her mother-in-law, Bernadette "Bobbi" (late Lou) Costa; step-sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Mary Beyer and her sister Ann Leyva. The family sends special thanks to Diane Steward and her family for their loving care of Therese through her illness.

Therese had an infectious smile and was accomplished in business and as a science teacher. She was a gifted athlete excelling in swimming and volleyball. She loved her family and was a devoted Hockey Mom.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 2pm to 5pm at Old Town Smokehouse, 2 E. Main St., Wentzville. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Casimir Church in Hammond. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you plant a tree in a special place that will remind you of the ones you love. Local arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.