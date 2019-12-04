Therese Lucille Liesenfelt (nee Korem)

LANSING, IL - Therese Lucille Liesenfelt (nee Korem), age 91 of Lansing, IL passed away November 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leslie Liesenfelt and loving companion of Floyd Fairfield. Loving mother of Carol (Alan) Bartels, Linda (Michael) Eason, and Eileen (William) Libb. Cherished grandmother to Brooke Joerms, Jennifer Bartels, Tiffany (Victor) Pepitone, Lesley Bartels, Amanda (Shaun) DeCamp, and Allison (Matt) Scoles. Loving Great-Grandma to Kaylie, Lexi, Juliana, Emma, Caroline, Brice, Reid, Aden, Jillian, Quinn, and Olivia. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, December 5. 2019 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for Therese will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, beginning with 9:30 AM closing prayers then proceeding to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois, for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Therese will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois.

Therese and her late husband Leslie co-owned Al's Tap and Liquors in Chicago Heights. A member of St. Ann Church in Lansing, she was also very involved in the Lansing Historical Society and was the curator of the museum for many years.

Not only was she an amazing mother, she was a wonderful grandma to everyone. She was the most precious person in her families' lives. There was no one else quite like her and there will never be anyone to take her place. She filled everyone with love and always made everyone feel welcome. We are all blessed to have spent the time with her and created unforgettable memories.

www.schroederlauer.com