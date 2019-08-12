Sr. Therese Marie Scrip

Sr. Therese Marie Scrip, 103, principal and 75 year member of St. Joseph TOSF, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Zandecki) Skrzypczynski; dear sister of the late Casimer "Skip", Edmund "Ed", Jerome "Jerry" Scrip, and the Sisters of St. Joseph, TOSF; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. She served as a teacher at Holy Family, Gary IN and St. John Bosco, Hammond, IN. She was a teacher and Principal at St. Stanislaus, East Chicago, IN.

Visitation 9:00a.m. until time of Mass 10:30a.m. with a prayer service at 9:30a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel at Clare Oaks 801 Carillon Dr., Bartlett. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to Sisters of St. Joseph TOSF P. O. Box 305, Stevens Point, WI 54481 appreciated. Info (630)289-7575 or

www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com