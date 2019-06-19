Theron Sack (1919 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theron Sack.
Service Information
Burdan Funeral Home
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN
46303
(219)-374-5518
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cedar Lake United Methodist Church
7124 W 137th Place
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Cedar Lake United Methodist Church
7124 W 137th Place
Cedar Lake, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Theron Sack

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Theron Sack, age 100, of Cedar Lake, passed away on June 7, 2019. Theron is survived by his four daughters; Abigail (Brian) Olson, Marianne Sack, Nancy Mosqueda, and Laura (Jon) Cornet; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Fred and Nancy Sack; wife Barbara Sack; sister, Ethelbert Mogee; and granddaughter, Leah Martinez.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Place, Cedar Lake, Pastor Ken Puent, officiating. Theron was a farmer and a business owner. He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, bowling, making stained glass, and woodworking. Theron was also a philanthropist, donating his time to several charitable organizations. He was well known in the community and loved by all who knew him.

BURDAN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on June 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cedar Lake, IN   (219) 374-5518
funeral home direction icon