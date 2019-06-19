Theron Sack

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Theron Sack, age 100, of Cedar Lake, passed away on June 7, 2019. Theron is survived by his four daughters; Abigail (Brian) Olson, Marianne Sack, Nancy Mosqueda, and Laura (Jon) Cornet; six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Fred and Nancy Sack; wife Barbara Sack; sister, Ethelbert Mogee; and granddaughter, Leah Martinez.

Friends may greet the family on Saturday, June 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Place, Cedar Lake, Pastor Ken Puent, officiating. Theron was a farmer and a business owner. He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, bowling, making stained glass, and woodworking. Theron was also a philanthropist, donating his time to several charitable organizations. He was well known in the community and loved by all who knew him.

