Thomas A. Kunst
Thomas A. Kunst

MUNSTER, IN - Thomas A. Kunst, 70, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roseanne; daughters: Ann Marie Janatka and Cynthia Keyak; son, Michael (Kelly) Kunst; grandchildren: Nicholas Gaskin, Joshua Gaskin and Emma Janatka; brothers: Donald (late Sara) and James (late Janet) Kunst; sisters: Dolores Maatman and Diane (Jack) Ginley; faithful companions Sam and Bodhi; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Kunst.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

Tom was a member of the Millwright Local 1693 for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Indiana in his memory would be appreciated.

www.kishfuneralhome.net



Published in The Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
SEP
26
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
