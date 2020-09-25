Thomas A. Kunst

MUNSTER, IN - Thomas A. Kunst, 70, of Munster, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Roseanne; daughters: Ann Marie Janatka and Cynthia Keyak; son, Michael (Kelly) Kunst; grandchildren: Nicholas Gaskin, Joshua Gaskin and Emma Janatka; brothers: Donald (late Sara) and James (late Janet) Kunst; sisters: Dolores Maatman and Diane (Jack) Ginley; faithful companions Sam and Bodhi; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen Kunst.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

Tom was a member of the Millwright Local 1693 for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Humane Indiana in his memory would be appreciated.

