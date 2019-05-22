Thomas A. Witzman

CHESTERTON, IN - Thomas A. Witzman, 84 of Chesterton passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was born December 2, 1934 in Chicago, IL to Jacob and Virginia (Davis) Witzman, graduated from South Shore High School and Eureka College. Thomas served proudly with the U.S. Army, was a member of Chester First United Methodist Church, a past Porter County Library Board member and Westside Masonic Lodge member. Tom was a gentle, kind and giving man who loved to tell jokes. He was a wonderful father and a good friend to many.

On August 10, 1957 he married Audrey Peterson who preceded him in death in 2006. Survivors include their daughters, Johanna (Jeff) Schroeder of MT. Zion, IL and Jocelyn Hibshman of Chester; four grandchildren, Justin and Jason Schroeder and Elizabeth and Evan Hibshman and many loving nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Phillips.

A celebration of life gathering will begin at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Chester First United Methodist Church, 434 S. Second St. Memorial donations may be made to Parent Project MD or Housing Opportunities.