Thomas "Papa" "Pops" Adams

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas "Papa" "Pops" Adams age 83, of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He is survived by wife, Hilma of 64 years; three children: Karlene (Dave) Cantrell-Oram, Teresa (Bob) McLean, and Thomas (Aimee) Adams; six grandchildren: Kaity Oram, Sam McLean, Alex McLean, Casie Adams, Taylor Adams, and Elizabeth Adams; great granddaughter, Tatum; sister, Sharon Adams. Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Sophie Adams; sister, Gladys Brumment.Tom was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1954. Tom retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co and was a salesman from Crown ESA. He was a longtime member of Youche Country Club.

Tom was a member of Msgr. Ryder Council #4047.

He had a great love of life and lived fully til the end. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. He loved fishing in Alaska and Canada, golfing at Youche CC, hunting and traveling. He will be missed by many.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. Cremation to follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .

