Thomas "Papa" "Pops" Adams

Guest Book
  • "Don and I are very sorry to hear about Pops passing. He..."
    - Don and Dixie Van Senus
Service Information
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 E. Joliet St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas "Papa" "Pops" Adams

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas "Papa" "Pops" Adams age 83, of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He is survived by wife, Hilma of 64 years; three children: Karlene (Dave) Cantrell-Oram, Teresa (Bob) McLean, and Thomas (Aimee) Adams; six grandchildren: Kaity Oram, Sam McLean, Alex McLean, Casie Adams, Taylor Adams, and Elizabeth Adams; great granddaughter, Tatum; sister, Sharon Adams. Preceded in death by parents, Mike and Sophie Adams; sister, Gladys Brumment.Tom was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Calumet High School, class of 1954. Tom retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co and was a salesman from Crown ESA. He was a longtime member of Youche Country Club.

Tom was a member of Msgr. Ryder Council #4047.

He had a great love of life and lived fully til the end. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. He loved fishing in Alaska and Canada, golfing at Youche CC, hunting and traveling. He will be missed by many.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, 811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point, Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will start at PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. Cremation to follow services. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.