1/
Thomas Allen Cornwell
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Allen Cornwell

CALUMET CITY, IL - Thomas Allen Cornwell, age 91, late of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020. Loving husband of Lois J. Cornwell, nee Magnuson. Dearest father of Gregg Cornwell, Susan (James) Ricker, William Cornwell, and David (Lori) Cornwell. Cherished grandfather of Amy (James) Laymon, Janine Ricker, and David (Kelsea) Ricker; great-grandfather of Connor and Molly Laymon, and Evelyn Ricker. Dear bother of Richard (Judith) Cornwell, and the late James (Norinne) Cornwell, Lois (William) Stuertz, Doris (late Thomas) Peterson, Donald (Suzanne) Cornwell, and Robert (Sandy) Cornwell. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Grace Cornwell.

Tom spent 27 years as a State Farm Insurance Agent, was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a Rotarian, and a member and officer of the Calumet City Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed being an antique car enthusiast and was the proud owner of a 1938 Buick Special and 1966 Jaguar XKE.

Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNEAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, with Rev. Dr. John Richy officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery – Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church 18100 S. Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438, greatly appreciated.

For further information, please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Smits, DeYoung-Vroegh Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smits DeYoung-Vroegh Chapel
649 E. 162nd St.
South Holland, IL 60473
708 333-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved