Thomas Allen Cornwell

CALUMET CITY, IL - Thomas Allen Cornwell, age 91, late of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 2, 2020. Loving husband of Lois J. Cornwell, nee Magnuson. Dearest father of Gregg Cornwell, Susan (James) Ricker, William Cornwell, and David (Lori) Cornwell. Cherished grandfather of Amy (James) Laymon, Janine Ricker, and David (Kelsea) Ricker; great-grandfather of Connor and Molly Laymon, and Evelyn Ricker. Dear bother of Richard (Judith) Cornwell, and the late James (Norinne) Cornwell, Lois (William) Stuertz, Doris (late Thomas) Peterson, Donald (Suzanne) Cornwell, and Robert (Sandy) Cornwell. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Grace Cornwell.

Tom spent 27 years as a State Farm Insurance Agent, was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, a Rotarian, and a member and officer of the Calumet City Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed being an antique car enthusiast and was the proud owner of a 1938 Buick Special and 1966 Jaguar XKE.

Visitation Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNEAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL, with Rev. Dr. John Richy officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery – Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. John's Lutheran Church 18100 S. Wentworth Ave., Lansing, IL 60438, greatly appreciated.

