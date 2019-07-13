Thomas Anthony Pappas, Jr.

PORTAGE, IN - Thomas Anthony Pappas, Jr., 72 of Portage, passed away on July 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born to parents Thomas Sr. and Dorothy (Boyajian) Pappas, on April 2, 1947, in Gary, IN.

Tom graduated from Emerson High School and worked at Bethlehem Steel as a metallurgist until his retirement. He took pride in being a Vietnam Veteran and served in the Air Force from 1967-1970, earning both the Air Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal during his service.

He married Donna (Sinks) in 1970, who survives him. Tom is also survived by his daughter, Dawn (Jacques) Marcotte, and brother, Terry (Rita) Pappas. Preceding him in death are his parents and son, Theo.

Tom was known for his DIY attitude, love of bicycles, and advocacy for disabled veterans. He was a member of Local Union 6787, VFW Post 2511, Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization, and American Legion Post 260. As an elected official dedicated to improving his community, Tom served for two decades as Democratic Committeeman for Portage Precinct 5 and as a Portage schoolboard member for two terms. He also volunteered for the Indiana Literacy Coalition, for the Veterans Administration and Mayor's Veterans Committee, for the Portage MCJROTC, and for the Portage Historical Society.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at the REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL - PORTAGE, IN. The funeral will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also at the REES FUNEAL HOME, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ALS Association of Greater Chicago or Chicago. Please go online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences.