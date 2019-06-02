Thomas C. McKenna

MUNSTER, IN – Thomas C. McKenna, 85, of Munster, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Tom is survived by his wife of 60 years, Alice McKenna; daughter, Elaine (Augustino) Patti of St. Louis, MO; son, Thomas (Elaine) McKenna of St. Louis, MO; three grandchildren: Colleen Cavender, Emily McKenna, and Sophia Patti; and sister, Jacqueline Cohen of Schererville. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lillian McKenna, and his two brothers, John McKenna and William McKenna.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURNS KISH FUNERAL HOME in 8415 Calumet Av. Munster. A Roman Catholic Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 4, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church in Munster. Friends are welcome to gather in the church at 9:30a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Tom was a 1952 graduate of Roosevelt High School in East Chicago, IN, an Indiana University graduate, a dedicated educator in the East Chicago Public Schools for over 30 years, and a longtime member of St. Thomas More Church. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . www.burnskish.com