1/
Thomas D. Berg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas D. Berg

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas D. Berg, 97, of Hammond passed away September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sons: William (Lilia) Berg and Richard (Annie) Berg; grandchildren: Matthew, Gina, Tia, Destiny, Karen, Garett, and Brett; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Verna Einink and Mary Burley; and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Berg; his infant daughter; parents; and siblings, John, Kent, Nanette, and Robert.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Steve Miller, officiating. Burial will follow immediately at German Methodist Cemetery.

Thomas was a US Army veteran of WWII. He was retired from Youngstown Steel. Thomas loved family, gardening, playing piano, and the Lord. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorial gifts in Tom's memory may be made to Village Church in Dyer.

www.burdanfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burdan Funeral Home Inc
12901 Wicker Ave
Cedar Lake, IN 46303
2193745518
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved