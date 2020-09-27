Thomas D. Berg

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas D. Berg, 97, of Hammond passed away September 24, 2020. He is survived by his sons: William (Lilia) Berg and Richard (Annie) Berg; grandchildren: Matthew, Gina, Tia, Destiny, Karen, Garett, and Brett; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Verna Einink and Mary Burley; and several nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Berg; his infant daughter; parents; and siblings, John, Kent, Nanette, and Robert.

Friends may greet the family on Monday, September 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, Pastor Steve Miller, officiating. Burial will follow immediately at German Methodist Cemetery.

Thomas was a US Army veteran of WWII. He was retired from Youngstown Steel. Thomas loved family, gardening, playing piano, and the Lord. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him. Memorial gifts in Tom's memory may be made to Village Church in Dyer.

