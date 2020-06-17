Thomas D. "Tom" Boomsma

DeMOTTE, IN - Thomas D. "Tom" Boomsma, age 75, of DeMotte, formerly of Pella, Iowa passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Crown Point. He was born July 4, 1944, in Chicago, IL the son of Cornelius and Jenny (Bandstra) Boomsma.

Tom graduated from Illiana Christian High School, Class of 1962. He was a business owner and partner of Boomsma Eggs & Produce for 25 years. Tom married Bonnie (DeVries) Norman on March 26, 2005 in DeMotte. He was a member of Bethel Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte.

Tom is survived by his wife, Bonnie Boomsma of DeMotte, IN; children: Richard (Mary) Boomsma of Pella, IA; Brenda (David) Van Houweling of Parker, CO; step-children: Steve (Jill) Norman of Crown Point, IN; Lisa (Duane) Jansma of Wheatfield, IN; Faith (John) Leegwater of DeMotte, IN; 14 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; sisters: Edythe (Ken) Rober, Marlene Biesboer; sister-in-laws, Marilyn Boomsma and Jackie Vanderlinden.Tom is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Milton, Archie, and Neil Boomsma; sister-in-law, Janet Boomsma and brother-in-law, Harold "Beez" Biesboer.

Friends and family may gather at Bethel Christian Reformed of DeMotte on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 9:0 –10:30 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 10:30 AM with Pastor Rick VanderWal officiating. A Private Interment will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be made to Illiana Christian High School. To share a memory with the Boomsma family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com.