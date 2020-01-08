Thomas D. Haws

HOBART, IN - Thomas D. Haws, age 74, of Hobart, formerly of Merrillville, passed away suddenly on December 26, 2019. He worked at U.S. Steel until his retirement in 1998. Thomas was the Vice President of Barrington Ridge Homeowner's Association. He worked on the committee to re-elect the Mayor of Hobart, Brian Snedecor, as well as volunteering his time at the Hobart Senior Center. He will be greatly missed.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Jack D. and Pearl (nee Johnson) Haws. He is survived by his son John D. Haws of New Carlisle, IN; grandchildren Brier, Koleton, Marissa, Evan, Mya, Autumn; great-grandchild Piper; loving fur companion Cougar.

There will be no formal services for Thomas. A private burial will be held for him. Memorials may be made in his honor to the Cat Society, http://www.catsociety.org. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com