Thomas D. Jones

GARY, IN - To Know Him Was to Love Him…

We are saddened to report the passing of our dear family patriarch, Thomas D. Jones, age 96, of Gary, IN who went to his eternal reward on Monday, April 22, 2019. Tom was a proud Navy World War II Veteran who served aboard an LST-460. His ship was hit by a suicide bomber. He loved sharing stories of his Navy adventures and attending reunions for the past 30 years with his shipmates. He was an avid golfer and Cubs Fan. He finally saw the Cubs win the World Series!!

Tom was an employee of U.S. Steel for 35 years and Bethlehem Steel for 10 years. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lucy of 67 years, his three sisters, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his four children: Marie (Michael) Oprish, Tom (Cheryl) Jones, Karen (John) Warus, and Diana (Scott) Black; eight grandchildren: Justin, Eric, Brandon, Danielle, Matt, Lindsay, Jonathan, and Angela; nine great-grandchildren; beloved nephew: Chuck Davidson and his wife Charlette; goddaughter: Joanie; nieces: Carol, Kathy, and Anita.

Visitation with the family will take place on Friday, April 26th, 2019 from 10:00 AM until time of Chapel Service at 12:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland St, Gary, IN 46408, with Anita Davidson officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. For information please call 219-980-1141 or visit www.rendinafuneral.com.