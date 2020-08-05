Thomas D. O'Neill

GOSHEN, IN - Thomas D. O'Neill, 90 of Goshen, formerly of Gary, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born July 8, 1930 in Gary to Thomas E. and Ethel (Adamson) O'Neill. Tom proudly served in the United States Army from 1948-1952, where he was stationed overseas in Okinawa and Germany. He graduated from Purdue University and made his career with US Steel as an Electrical Supervisor. Tom was a member of the Illiana US Power Squadron for many years, and had previously held the position of Commander. He will be remembered for his love of boating, his hardworking nature, and as a loyal American Patriot.

On August 14, 1953 in Crown Point, he married Juanita Thomas, who preceded him in death in 2008. He is survived by their children: Peggy (Gerry) Rzepczynski of Grovertown, IN, Thomas J. (Darlene) O'Neill of Vincent, OH, Kevin (Therese Sailor) O'Neill of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren: Brian, Christopher, Jason, Thomas E., James, Angie, Shannon, Melissa; great-grandchildren: Brandy, Brittney, Justyce, Mackenzie, Jacek, Caitlyn, Lynden, Lauren, and Chayton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas E. O'Neill and Ethel Thompson; and a grandson, Nathan O'Neill.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM CST at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 PM CST. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Center for Hospice Care – Esther's House, 22579 Old US 20, Elkhart, IN 46516.