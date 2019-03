Thomas Dale Hartzell

PLAINFIELD, IL -

Thomas Dale Hartzell, 72, of Plainfield, passed away on February 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 4, 1946. He was a resident of Crown Point for 37 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Dale and Lucille Hartzell and his wife of 45 years Gail Hartzell. He is survived by sons Dale (Amanda), Keith (Molly), and Kevin (Gwendolyn) and eight grandchildren.

A private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care.