Thomas Delich

EAST SIDE - Thomas Delich, age 79, late of the East Side passed away on December 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Sophie Delich. Loving brother of late Daniel Delich, Robert PhD (Lisa) Delich and Janice (Charles Wojciehowski) Delich. Also survived by many cousins and dear friends. U.S. Army Veteran. Former employee of Wisconsin Steel. Thomas was a lover of all types of music, a talented oil painting artist and loved all animals. He was a kind and generous soul who loved his family as well as his Lord.

Visitation Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. until time of funeral services at 10:00 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago, IL 60617. Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin, officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery Hammond, IN. 773-731-2749. www.elmwoodchapel.com