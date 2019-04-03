Thomas Dudley Trenkle (1940 - 2019)
Thomas Dudley Trenkle

HERNDON, VA - Thomas Dudley Trenkle, 78, of Herndon, Virginia, formerly of Union Township, IN, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Fairfax Nursing Center in Fairfax, VA. He was born in Chicago, IL, to Charles J. and Lois (Dudley) Trenkle, and was a graduate of Valparaiso High School (1958) and Purdue University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science (1962) and a Master of Science in electrical engineering (1963). He was a frequent visitor to the Valparaiso area throughout his life.

Mr. Trenkle was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles J. Trenkle; and a half-sister, Barbara (Trenkle) Pahl. He is survived by the children of Barbara Pahl: Timothy Pahl, Jennifer (Pahl) Otto, and Thomas Pahl.

There will be a committal service directly at Mosier Cemetery, 198 N 600 W, on Saturday, April 6th, at 10:00 A.M.
Published in The Times on Apr. 3, 2019
