Thomas E. Hansen

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas E. Hansen, age 75, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart, IN after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Thomas is survived by his daughters: Lisa (Anthony) Tonello, Kristina (Jeffrey) Massey and Heidi (Jason) Wright; grandchildren: Nicholas (Jessica) Tonello, Ryan Massey, John Tonello, Emily Tonello, Morgan Massey; great-grandchildren: Lucas Tonello, and Jake Tonello; brother, Robert (Sue) Hansen; sister-in-law, Beverly (James) Hansen; and friend and companion, Dorothy (Dottie) Roediger.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Judith (nee Lanesky) Hansen; parents: Roy and Agnes (nee Morgan) Hansen; and brother, James (Beverly) Hansen.

Thomas was a former member of the Lakes of the Four Seasons Lions Club and current member of the Hobart Indiana Lions Club. He was past District Governor, Indiana Lions District 25-A. He held many positions, including Club President and Club Secretary. Thomas served on many committees throughout District 25-A. He was awarded the Lions International Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and the Indiana Lions W.P. Woods Fellowship Award.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to: Lions Cancer Control Fund of Indiana, Inc., 535 Barnhill Drive, RT 041, Indianapolis, IN 46202 or www.lionscancercontrol.org.

You may leave a message or share a memory on Thomas' online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.