Thomas E. Hojnacki

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas E. Hojnacki, age 58, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. He is survived by his parents Val and Lois Hojnacki; sister Karen (Bob) Ohlenkamp; sister-in-law Leesa (Mark) Wendt; niece and nephews: Mitchell Mahoney, Dylan Ohlenkamp, Nicholas, Matthew, and Emma Wendt. He was preceded in death by his wife Lydia Hojnacki.

A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in Saint John from 2-6 p.m. Mass will be celebrated directly at Holy Name Church, 11000 W 133rd Ave in Cedar Lake on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Tommy loved music and was an outdoorsman who loved to fish and bird watch. He was an avid Chicago Sports fan, but the rest of his world stopped when his beloved Bears played. In lieu of flowers donations to the Humane Society would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com