Thomas E. Howard
Thomas E. Howard

LOWELL, IN - Thomas E. Howard, 68, of Lowell, IN, passed away Sunday, October 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Hall); daughter, Rebecca (Marcus) Hayden; son, Thomas M. (Jen) Howard; three grandchildren: Tyler Wilson, Madelyn and Katelyn Howard; great grandchild, Rosalee Wilson; sisters, Martha Gates and Mary Rabe; brothers, Willie and Johnnie Howard; father-in-law, Fred Hall. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Martha Howard; brothers: Virgil and Elmo Wayne Howard; mother-in-law, Juanita Hall and brother-in-law, Clyde Hall, Jr.

Tom was a graduate of Lowell High School and a retired truck driver from Austgen Equipment.

Visitation, Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Funeral Service, Friday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery with Pastor Kerry Robinson. www.sheetsfuneral.com



Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
