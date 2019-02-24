Thomas Edward Gault, Jr.

GREENCASTLE, IN - Thomas Edward Gault, Jr., age 60, of Greencastle, passed away February 8, 2019, in the St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Born June 24, 1958 in Gary, IN, he was the son of Thomas Edward Gault Sr. and Shirley (Wood) Gault. Thomas attended the Merrillville high School class of 1976. He lived in Lake Station where he worked as a crane operator at United States Steel. He then moved to Rockville and ended up in Greencastle for the last eleven years. We called him Tommy and he was loved by his friends and family. He had a great sense of humor and loved to prank. He enjoyed bowling, swimming, fishing and hunting. He was happiest spending time with his girlfriend Debbie who took great care of him, also with his son Garett.

Survivors include his Partner Debbra Phipps, Greencastle; a son Garett Gault, Merrillville; mother Shirley Gault, Peoria and Rockville; sisters, Cheryl and Thomas Jones, Peoria, IL, and Lorri (Gault) and Jim Knapp, Coatesville; a niece Danielle (Brad) Garland; a nephew Brandon (Rachel) Jones; and cousins, Rick (Pam), Erin and Kelly Hensley. He was preceded by his father.

BOUSLEY FUNERAL HOME assisted with the cremation. No services are scheduled.