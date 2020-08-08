Thomas Edward Reed

SAN DIEGO, CA - Thom, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020, at his home in San Diego, California. Thom was born in Hammond, Indiana and was the younger of two children of the late Edward and Nora May Reed. Preceding him in death were his parents and sister, Marcia (Timothy) Etter.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Carol. His marriage to Marilyn Reed (Brom), was blessed with two talented and loved children; Jennifer Reed-Gioiella (Christopher) and Justin Reed. Thom is also survived by his brother-in-law, Timothy P. Etter of Munster, Indiana; his niece, Dawn (Marino) Tsirtsis of Crown Point and nephew, Timothy Etter of Munster.

Thom attended Hammond High School where he played varsity football and baseball. His athletic skill earned him a football scholarship at DePauw University. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree, he attended Roosevelt University where he earned his L.L.M degree.

Thom had a unique career. His passion for baseball, resulted in a short-term dream job of scouting for the Cincinnati Reds. He also enlisted in the Marines, but while serving his country, Thom was hired by a US government security agency to work as a field agent.

While working as a field agent and traveling the world, he held corporate executive positions at the same time at several major financial services companies including Johnson & Higgins, Marsh & McLennan, Bayly Martin & Fay and Aon Corporation.

As a retiree, Thom continued to be an active 32nd Degree Mason. He entered the entertainment industry where he eventually became a SAG member. On the big screen, Thom was an extra in two major Western movies and he also produced and starred in several films. Thom felt his most significant accomplishment was producing and playing the lead role in a production honoring Clarence Darrow.

During retirement, Thom enjoyed returning to the Calumet Region to visit family, friends and have lunch at White Castle. One special event he organized was a luncheon for former teammates and high school coaches, Bernie Kruger and Steve Kucer.

Thom will be missed by many people, too countless to mention. He will always be remembered as a man who would donate his time to lend a helping hand.

A memorial service and celebration of his life with friends and family will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to your favorite charity.