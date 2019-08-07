Thomas Egan

Guest Book
  • "Mr. Egan was always a kind and compassionate friend to me. ..."
    - Sue Oczkowski
  • "Robert Odzinski"
  • "Tom was so very special to both Sandy and I. Our hearts..."
    - Kathy Komorowski
  • "Will remember Tom as a gentleman, loving kind person and an..."
    - Mike & Terri Collins
Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church
Obituary
Thomas Egan

DYER, IN - Thomas Egan, 92, of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lois (nee Mortier) and his brother James Egan. Tom had two sons: Thomas (Joyce) of St. Charles, IL and Jerry (Judy) of St. John, IN; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Tom spent 27 years as a Commissioner for the Calumet Memorial Park District and has a park named in his honor. He was an avid Cub fan and a 70 year follower of the Indianapolis 500 race. He loved to golf and be with family. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Visitation for Tom will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Maria Goretti Food Pantry. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on Aug. 7, 2019
