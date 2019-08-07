Thomas Egan

DYER, IN - Thomas Egan, 92, of Dyer, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Lois (nee Mortier) and his brother James Egan. Tom had two sons: Thomas (Joyce) of St. Charles, IL and Jerry (Judy) of St. John, IN; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Tom spent 27 years as a Commissioner for the Calumet Memorial Park District and has a park named in his honor. He was an avid Cub fan and a 70 year follower of the Indianapolis 500 race. He loved to golf and be with family. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Visitation for Tom will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Maria Goretti Food Pantry. www.kishfuneralhome.net