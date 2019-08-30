Thomas "Gene" Eugene Clendaniel

PORTER, IN - Thomas "Gene" Eugene Clendaniel, age 87 of Porter, IN, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1932 in Canonsburg, PA to Clyde and Margaret Clendaniel, both of whom preceded him in death.

On June 28, 1952, he married his wife of 67 years, Anna Louise Sopiak Clendaniel, who survives in Porter, IN.

He is also survived by his sons: Leslie (Theresa) Clendaniel of Portage, IN, David (Dianne) Clendaniel of Lake Station, IN, Doug (Kathy) Clendaniel of Ehrenberg, AZ, and Edward (Billie) Clendaniel of LaPorte, IN; by his nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; his brother, Clyde (Kay) Clendaniel of Pennsylvania; and by his several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Joyce Ann Jones on February 26, 2017 and his brother, Donald Clendaniel.

Gene was a graduate of Trinity High School, where he was a star football player, and also graduated from Washington Jefferson College. He also proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of St. John's United Church in Chesterton as well as the American Legion in Chesterton. He was an avid golfer, bowler and fisherman. Gene also loved working in the garage and enjoyed fixing everyone's cars.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at White-Love Funeral Home, 525 S 2nd St, Chesterton, IN. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be given to the : 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.

