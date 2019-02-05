Thomas F. Dondzila, Sr.

CALUMET CITY, IL - Thomas F. Dondzila, Sr., age 69, of Calumet City, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Theresa; son, Thomas (Jennifer), Jr.; daughter, Amanda (Kris) Beitler, grandchildren, Aidan, Alexis and Hayley; brother, James (Patricia); brother and sister-in-laws, Brenda and Robert Chapman, Joseph Fish, and Patricia and James Spindler; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Stella Dondzila.Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 8, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and again on Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service.Thomas was a graduate of St. Leo High School, Saint Joseph's College and a lifelong parishioner of Our lady of Knock Catholic Church. He worked for 38 years with the Valvoline Motor Oil Co. and for a long time portrayed 'Good Ole' St. Nick". Thomas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle and will be dearly missed.