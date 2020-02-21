Thomas F. Petrites

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Thomas F. Petrites, age 79 of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Kim of 50 years; four children: Amy (Brandt) Lindquist, Tim (John Lenti) Petrites, Kevin (Sara) Petrites, Bridget Petrites; four grandchildren: Kaden and Riley Petrites and Reeve and Asher Lindquist; and his nine brothers and sisters, including his special caretaker Janet Petrites. Preceded in death by brother Edward and brother-in-law Fred "Fritz" Stamate.Tom was born and raised in Gary, IN. He was a graduate of Bishop Noll High School, Class of 1958, attended college at St. Joseph's, served in the Army National Guard, and served and protected his community in the Gary Police Department with 40 years of service. He was an active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, where he was an Altar Server and sang in the funeral choir. Tom was also an active member of the F.O.P. #061 Ben K. Perry Lodge, the American Legion Post #20, the Marian Cenacle, Bishop's Guild, and a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday from 1:00-6:00 P.M. with a prayer service at 5:30 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. James Meade officiating. Prayers will begin at 9:30 A.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL. At rest Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to F.O.P. Lodge #061 (P.O. #64762, Gary, IN 46401) or to The Piarist School (P.O. # 369, Hager Hill, KY 41222) in his name.

