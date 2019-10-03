Thomas F. Zondor

CALUMET CITY, IL - Thomas F. Zondor, age 91 of Calumet City, IL, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years: Barbara; five children: Richard (Kathy) Zondor, Mark (Sarah) Zondor, Nancy (Dennis) Ross, Lisa (Robert) Pomorski, and Matthew (Paula) Zondor; grandchildren: Sarah (Nick) Hoffman, Amy (Paul) Dobroveanu, Matthew Ross, Maggie (Dave) Knoerzer, Jessie Zondor, Hayley Zondor, Emily Pomorski, Peyton Zondor, Nathan Pomorski, and Tyler Zondor; and great grandchildren: Charlotte, Amelia, and Henry Hoffman, Samuel and William Dobroveanu, and Zane Donker. Also surviving are his sister: Dolores (Charles) Horgash; nieces: Janet and Laura; and nephew Thomas. Mr. Zondor was preceded in death by his parents: Steve and Thersa Zondor.

Friends may visit with Mr. Zondor's family on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 8:30–9:30 AM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Closing prayers will be at 9:30 AM followed by a procession to Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Mr. Zondor will be laid to rest in St. John - St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Zondor's name to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

A member of the Greatest Generation, Mr. Zondor honorably served our country during WWII in the U.S. Army and was part of the occupation forces in Japan. Thomas graduated from Whiting High School in 1946. He retired after 44 years from Amoco (BP) Oil refinery in Whiting where he worked in the Pumping Dept. He was a diehard IU (Indiana University) fan and an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. Thomas' nickname was "Tailspin Tommy".