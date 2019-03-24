Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Francis Wagner.

Thomas Francis Wagner

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas Francis Wagner, age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Crown Point Christian Village.

Thomas is survived by his children: Rose (Jim) Kendall of Crown Point, Margaret Jo (Eric) Neander of Lockport, IL and James Francis (Virginia) Wagner of Crown Point; grandchildren: Paul and Anthony, Brentton and Caitlin, Olivia and Sophia.

Thomas was preceded in death by his wife: Dolores; parents: Joseph and Margaret Wagner; brother: William Wagner; and baby daughter.

Thomas was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Whiting. He proudly served in the US Marine Corp. and was a member of American Legion Whiting. Thomas was active in the Republican Party when living in Hammond. He worked at Lever Brothers from 1947 to 1988 and was a member of the Oil Chemical and Atomic Workers International Union (OCAW). Tom and Dolores married in 1954, raising their family, enjoying their friends and supporting their community in Robertsdale (Hammond, IN), while spending as much time as possible at their beloved Saddle Lake home in Grand Junction, MI. They retired to "The Lake" – spending the next 25 years there with new and old friends, until moving to Crown Point in 2010 to be closer to family.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Thomas' name to Friends - Crown Point Adult Learning Center.

View directions and sign Thomas' online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.