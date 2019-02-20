Thomas G. Harrison

HEBRON, IN - Thomas G. Harrison, age 74, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a long battle against Lewy Body Dementia. He was born on April 18, 1944 to Nancy and David Harrison, in Greer, SC.

He was married on July 2, 1971 to Laurann "Susie" Castle who survives him. Thomas is survived by his wife of 47 years; daughter: Kristin (Chris Felton) Roberts of Phoenix, AZ; son: Larry (Susan) of Hebron, IN; daughter-in-law: Maureen (Brian) Tonova of Riverview, MI; proud grandpa of Brittney (Brandon) Mullins, Timothy Elliott, and Carlie Harrison; great-grandchildren: Gambit and Luna Mullins and Kennedy Elliott; many loving nieces and nephews; life-long friends and classmates from Lowell High School Class of 1962; and his devoted service dog: Taylor, who never left his side. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Ben and Dan; and son: Timothy.

Thomas was a plumber for Local 210 and an operating engineer for IUOE Local 150. He was past president of the Northwest Indiana Plumbing and Piping Contractors Association. Thomas was Owner of Hebron Plumbing and Heating, Inc., Wheeler Inn, Inc., and Yellowstone Development Corporation. Thomas proudly served the United States Army in Korea, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, ORAK Shrine, and a member of the Salem United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and golfer.

A debt of gratitude to Aperion Care of Demotte, VNA Hospice and the wonderful doctors and nurses who provided exceptional and loving care.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at 2:00 PM DIRECTLY at the Salem United Methodist Church, 756 West 350 South, Hebron, IN 46341, on Sunday, February 24, 2019 with Pastor Tom Clark officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Tom's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd., SW, Lilburn, GA 30047 (www.lbda.org/donate), or the Salem United Methodist Church Memorial Fund.

