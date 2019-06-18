Thomas B. Ogrodowski

DYER, IN - Thomas B. Ogrodowski age 74, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley A. Ogrodowski; sons, John Ogrodowski and Wayne (Lisa) Ogrodowski; grandchildren, Nicholas, Alicia, Diana, Angela, Corey and Holly; brothers, Fred (Pam) Ogrodowski, Lawrence (Darlene) Ogrodowski and Richard (Celia) Ogrodowski; many nieces, nephews, dear friends and colleagues.Tom was born February 12, 1945 in Hammond, IN to the late Ollie and Marian Ogrodowski and was a 1963 graduate of TF North High School. On May 1, 1965, he married the love of his life, Shirley Myers and together they raised two sons. Tom was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN with Rev. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN) and on Friday morning from 9:00 AM until time of Mass at the church. To view full obituary, please visit chapellawnfunerals.com.