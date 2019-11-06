Thomas Gill

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Thomas Gill, age 56 of Merrillville, passed away November 3, 2019. He was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1981. Tom was preceded in death by his father Terry; sister Peggy, Mary. He is survived by his mother Anna (nee Ochs); sister- Rene (Brian) Parobek; brother Timothy Gill; nieces Kylene (Ben) Williams, Lauren and Ann Parobek; great niece Lily; 30 first cousins; several aunts and uncles. Tom was an avid Chicago White Sox, Bears and Notre Dame fan. He loved to buy his lottery tickets.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral will take place on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS, Crown Point. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com