Thomas H. Maschmeyer

MUNSTER, IN - Thomas H. Maschmeyer, age 64 of Munster, IN, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He is survived by his two children: Amber Maschmeyer and Justin Maschmeyer; two grandchildren: Keith Kaszycki and Avalyn Mueller; brothers: Charles (Susan) Maschmeyer and Jamey Maschmeyer; niece: Christine (Carl) Blackard; and nephews: Michael Maschmeyer and Scott (Sandy) Maschmeyer. Tom was preceded in death by his parents: John and Mildred Maschmeyer.

Friends are invited to a memorial gathering on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL.

Tom had worked as a truck driver. He loved to cook, had a great sense of humor, and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. www.schroederlauer.com