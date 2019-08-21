Thomas "Holmes" Hughes (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowell Moose Lodge.
Obituary
Thomas "Holmes" Hughes

LOWELL, IN - Thomas "Holmes" Hughes, 74, of Lowell, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judy; sons: Thomas (Lori Petralia), William (Shannon), Gregory (Misty Hill), Jason (Kristen), all of Lowell; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild and a sister, Diane (Jerry) Pittman of Cedar Lake.

Tom was a retired Carpenter with Local #1005, Merrillville, after nearly 50 years, and was a member of Lowell's Moose Lodge, #2437. He was an avid reader who loved listening to and playing music with his sons.

Cremation will precede a Gathering in his honor, August 24, beginning at 2:00PM at the Lowell Moose Lodge. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to at . Arrangements handled by SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Lowell.

www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Aug. 21, 2019
