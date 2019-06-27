Thomas J. Bednarz

DEMOTTE, IN - Thomas J. Bednarz age 72 of Demotte, passed away on Monday June 24, 2019.

He is survived by his sons; Tim Bednarz, Todd (Tiffany) Bednarz, and Steven (Brin) Bednarz; loving grandchildren; Caylin, Aiden, and Kolton; sisters Dorothy Seliga and Sandy Haar; and by his one niece and several nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Florence, wife Cathy, and by his infant daughter Tina.

Funeral service will be held on Friday June 28, 219 at 7:30 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens officiating. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be at Demotte Cemetery in Demotte, IN. Friends may meet with the family on Friday June 28, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Thomas was retired from Inland Steel after 37 years. He was an avid bowler and softball player. Thomas was a very generous and happy person who enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.