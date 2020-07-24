Thomas J. "Tom" Brown

HIGHLAND, IN -

Thomas J. "Tom" Brown, age 71, of Highland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, July 20, 2020. Tom is survived by his wife of 44 years, Judi Brown; son, Jeff; daughter, Donna (Tom)Young; granddaughter, Madeline (Nick) Young-Schmitt; brother, Ed (Sandy) Brown; nephew, Scott Brown; niece, Julie Brown; great nieces, Ava Radziejeski and McKenzie (Josh) Sims and great nephew Cody (Katie) Brown. Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin A. and Fae E. (Thon)Brown, many aunts and uncles and beloved pets Muffin, Molly and Nikki. Tom was a 1967 graduate of Highland High School. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969-1973 as Military Police. He was stationed in Mississippi and served in Guam and the Philippines. Tom retired with 21 years of service from American Steel Foundries as a Production Control Manager. Later, he retired with 10 years of service from Griffin Supply in Hammond, IN. He enjoyed extensive travel with his wife, visiting many states. Special trips being the Rose Bowl, Super Bowl XXXI and the Pro Bowl in Honolulu, Hawaii. They also cruised the Islands of Hawaii, as well as Alaska and Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean Islands. Trips dear to his heart were to Bloomington, IN to visit his granddaughter during her college years. Traveling to Orlando, Florida to watch her perform and compete in Pop Warner Dance at the World of Disney Sports Complex. Tom was a passionate fan of College Football, most notably Indiana University; he was also an avid supporter of Green Bay Packers, owning a piece of the Pack. Family and friends are encouraged to wear their favorite sports attire to his visitation.

A visitation will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville IN 46375. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10 AM directly at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave, Munster, IN. Tom will lie in state at church from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM. Pastor Peter Speckhard officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery. In accordance with the state mandate, all those attending must wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Indiana University Bloomington School of Education are appreciated. www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com