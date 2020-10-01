1/
Thomas J. Golando
1961 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas J. Golando

PORTER, IN - Thomas J. Golando, 58 of Porter, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born October 28, 1961 in Kokomo to Anthony L. and Antoinette (Luciano) Golando. Tom grew up in Valpo and graduated from Valparaiso High School and Vincennes University. He made his career as a Printer, spending the majority of his profession at Foster Reprints in Michigan City and Apollo Printing in South Bend. Tom looked forward to being the one of photographers at the annual Dr. Who Tardis in Elmhurst, IL. He also enjoyed his gigs as a class reunion and wedding photographer – "Second Weddings a Specialty". Surfing the internet and all things technology were where a great deal of this time was spent.

Tom was a quiet man, who would always be there if you needed him. His knowledge of trivia was Jeopardy! worthy. He will be deeply missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Diana, who he missed dearly; sisters: Dorthy (James) Thompson, Judith (J. Marcos) Guerrero, Susan Golando; sisters in law: Sherrie and Sandy Golando; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Louis, Joseph, and Michael.

A virtual celebration of life will be held October 3rd from 3:30 pm to 6 pm (Central). https://zoom.us/j/96976958027.

Memorial donations in Tom's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.



Published in The Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
