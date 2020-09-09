1/
Thomas J. Linz Sr.
Thomas J. Linz, Sr.

DYER, IN - Thomas J. Linz Sr., age 74, of Dyer, passed away August 28, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife Cathy (nee O'Malley) Linz; cherished children: T.J., Carl, and Kristi Anne; precious grandchildren: Cassie, Taylor, Olivia, Aiden, Alex, Jace, Regan and Riley; numerous dear nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his daughter Candace.

Arrangements are private.Thomas honorably served in the United States Marine Corps.

Visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.



Published in The Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Castle Hill Funeral Home
1219 Sheffield Avenue
Dyer, IN 46311
219-864-0170
