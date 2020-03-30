Thomas J. Maloney, Jr.,

Thomas J. Maloney, Jr., 85, passed away March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen A. Maloney (preceded in death); loving father of (the late) Daniel (Melinda) Maloney, Michael (Carla Carpenter) Maloney, Beth (Paul) Wiese, Ken (Deana) Maloney, Kris (the late Dan) Barnebey; dear grandfather of Erin, Ryan and Lauren Maloney, Mackenzie and Brogan Maloney, Jonathon and Ellen Wiese, Tommy Maloney, Nicholas, William and Bridget Barnebey; fond brother of Shirley Oros, and (the late) Jenny Jordan.

Funeral and Interment arrangements to be provided at a later date.