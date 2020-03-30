Thomas J. Maloney Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas J. Maloney Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas J. Maloney, Jr.,

Thomas J. Maloney, Jr., 85, passed away March 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Eileen A. Maloney (preceded in death); loving father of (the late) Daniel (Melinda) Maloney, Michael (Carla Carpenter) Maloney, Beth (Paul) Wiese, Ken (Deana) Maloney, Kris (the late Dan) Barnebey; dear grandfather of Erin, Ryan and Lauren Maloney, Mackenzie and Brogan Maloney, Jonathon and Ellen Wiese, Tommy Maloney, Nicholas, William and Bridget Barnebey; fond brother of Shirley Oros, and (the late) Jenny Jordan.

Funeral and Interment arrangements to be provided at a later date.
Published in The Times on Mar. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.