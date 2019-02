Thomas J. Milcarek, Sr.

IN LOVING MEMORY OF THOMAS J. MILCAREK, SR. ON HIS 2ND ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN. Maybe we cannot see you, but we feel your presence near. And when we lovingly speak of you, we feel that you can hear. So, as we think of you each day, we know you are never far away. Loved, missed and forever in our hearts. Your Wife and Family.