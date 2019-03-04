Thomas J. Powers Jr.

CRETE, IL - Thomas J. Powers Jr., age 77, late of Crete, IL, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Loving husband of Cynthia Powers, nee Wydajewski. Beloved father of Jill (Lee) Murr, Lori Powers, Janet (Rick) Cox, Tracy (Tim) Sarver, and Susan (Tim) Maslanka. Proud Grandpa (Papa) of Michael, Zachery, Ashley (Taylor), Joshua, Cody, Collin, Carlie, Ryland, Katherine, Charlotte, Lucas, Margaret, Austin, and Abby. Dear Brother of Eileen Warren; Brother-in-law of Connie (Harvey) Mazur and Nancy (Jerry) Seida. Kind Uncle of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas Sr. and Margaret Powers.

Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311, with Rev. Ron Kondziolka officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Manteno Veterans' Home (1 Veteran's Dr. Manteno, IL 60950) appreciated.

