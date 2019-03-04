Thomas J. Powers Jr.

  • "Dear Cindy and girls, I am so sorry for your loss. My..."
    - Shelly Matokar
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - James Kling
  • "Susan and family. We are so sorry for your loss. Know that..."
    - Carroll Cockrell
  • "Lori & Family ~ May the love of friends and family..."
    - Lana Mitchell
  • "May you find the strength to guide you during this..."
    - Jamie Turner

Thomas J. Powers Jr.

CRETE, IL - Thomas J. Powers Jr., age 77, late of Crete, IL, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Loving husband of Cynthia Powers, nee Wydajewski. Beloved father of Jill (Lee) Murr, Lori Powers, Janet (Rick) Cox, Tracy (Tim) Sarver, and Susan (Tim) Maslanka. Proud Grandpa (Papa) of Michael, Zachery, Ashley (Taylor), Joshua, Cody, Collin, Carlie, Ryland, Katherine, Charlotte, Lucas, Margaret, Austin, and Abby. Dear Brother of Eileen Warren; Brother-in-law of Connie (Harvey) Mazur and Nancy (Jerry) Seida. Kind Uncle of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Thomas Sr. and Margaret Powers.

Visitation Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Funeral service Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311, with Rev. Ron Kondziolka officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Manteno Veterans' Home (1 Veteran's Dr. Manteno, IL 60950) appreciated.

Published in The Times on Mar. 4, 2019
