Thomas J. West, Jr. KOUTS, IN - Thomas J. West, Jr. a retired steelworker from Bethlehem Steel, 72, of Kouts passed away in his home May 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lynn E. (Lake) West on Nov 27, 2013. He is father of two sons, John and Anthony; and two daughters, Sheena and Shasta; the grandfather of three grandsons and six granddaughters; and, the great-grandfather of 2 great-grandsons. He is also survived by one sister, Louise, and one brother, Richard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas J. and Martha J. West; and, three sisters, Maple Maynard, Bonnie Maxim and Joyce Ames; and one grandson, Robert. A private funeral service will held at a later date. Donations to LakeShore Paws, in Valparaiso, can be made in the name of Tom and his faithful dog companion, Bruno, who is awaiting a new home. Funeral arrangements are being handled by KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME in Kouts.



