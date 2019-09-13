Thomas James Jackson

GRIFFITH, IN - Thomas James Jackson, age 63, of Griffith, IN, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving wife, Melanie (nee Szczygiel); parents, James Claude and Dorothy Jackson; and brother, Claude Jackson. He is survived by his son, Christopher; brothers, William (Mariann "Mimi") Jackson and David (Mary Beth) Jackson; sisters, Margaret "Peggy" (Stan) Lowder, Mary (Pete) Jenkinson and Mildred "Millie" Jackson; sister-in-law Denise (Lawrence) Furman; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., (corner of Kennedy and Main) Schererville, IN 46375 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, 46319 with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Monday morning at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center Leukemia Research Fund in his memory. Tom was an avid bowler and dedicated UAW Union Member.

